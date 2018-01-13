Martin Luther King Day events across Hampton Roads and NE North Carolina

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Cities across the News 3 viewing area are celebrating the life of Martin Luther King Jr., a prominent and well-known civil rights activist that spread his message of equal rights for African-Americans during the Civil Rights Movement in America.

Here is a list of events that the community can participate in to remember the life of Martin Luther King Jr. and what he stood for.

Hampton:

On January 15, Martin Luther King Day, Hampton will rename a bridge in the city to honor of Martin Luther King Jr. The event will start at 1 p.m.

Suffolk:

Suffolk Public Library celebrates African American History Month with free events for all ages on January 20. The event will be from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Suffolk Public Library.

Newport News:

On Sunday, January 14, the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade and March will be held beginning at 1:30 p.m. at New Beech Grove Baptist Church, 326 Tabbs Lane, Newport News, Virginia.

On Monday, January 15 at 12 p.m. volunteers from the World Mission Society Church of God, as part of the MLK National Day of Service, will deliver warm meals and gifts to local fire stations in Newport News and Yorktown, VA

First location – Fire Station # 6

685 Oyster Point Rd.

Newport News, VA 23602

Last location – Fire Station # 1

5751 George Washington Memorial Highway

Yorktown, VA 23692

Mayor Price of Newport News will hold a food drive honoring Martin Luther King Jr. from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on January 15 at the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank at 2401 Aluminum Ave, Hampton, VA 23661

Andrew Shannon Gospel Music Celebration Concert honoring Dr. MLK Jr. at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 20th, 2018 at Zion Baptist Church, 633 20th Street, Newport News, Virginia ** Tickets $15.00 ($10.00 in advance if purchased on or before Monday, January 15th, 2018, Dr. MLK, Jr.’s Birthday)

Chesapeake:

The National Panhellenic Council and VenuWorks of Chesapeake to host the second annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service Blood Drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, January 15, at the Chesapeake Conference Center on 700 Conference Center Dr.

The 18th Annual Chesapeake MLK Breakfast will take place next Monday, January 15th, 10 AM at the Chesapeake Marriott, 725 Woodlake Drive in Chesapeake.

MLK Day celebration at Christian Embassy International Church, 1208 Centerville Turnpike N., Chesapeake, Virginia.

Norfolk: