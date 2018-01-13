Man dies in crash involving Dare County sanitation truck

DARE COUNTY, N.C. – Police in Dare County are investigating a crash that left one man dead and involved a sanitation truck that belonged to the county.

N.C. State Highway Patrol officials say that the crash happened on N.C. Highway 12 near the town of Avon, North Carolina.

The victim who died, Juan Carlos Tajares-Fernandez, was driving the car that was involved in the crash with the Dare County sanitation truck.

N.C. State Highway Patrol said that they charged the sanitation truck driver, Arthur Ray Thatch, with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle.