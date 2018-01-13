ACC double dip on WGNT Saturday: Wake Forest at Duke at Noon, Syracuse at Florida State at 2pm

CHARLOTTE, NC – Saturday on WGNT, it’s a double-dip of ACC action.

At Noon, watch No. 7 Duke host Wake Forest in a backyard brawl on Tobacco Road. It’s the 248th all-time meeting between the Blue Devils and Wake, breaking a tie with NC State for Duke’s most frequently played rival.

Duke, 14-and-2 overall and 2-and-2 in the ACC, is the only team ranked among the NCAA’s top 10 in scoring (93.5; 2nd), rebounds (44.1; 1st) and assists (20.1, 2nd).

Wake Forest enters the contest with an 8-and-8 overall record and 1-and-3 in the ACC. The Blue Devils lead the series versus Wake, 169-to-78 and have won six straight.

Following Wake Forest/Duke, it’s Syracuse at Florida State live on WGNT. Each team, despite 12 wins overall, is just 1-and-3 in ACC play.