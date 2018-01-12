The Locker Room Show | January 12

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - In this week's edition of the award-winning Locker Room Show, Wink and Mitch set the table for the weekend's postseason football feast: the divisional playoffs.

Mitch files his first report from Pittsburgh, site of Sunday's Steelers' AFC Divisional Playoff game vs. Jacksonville. Plus, we check-in on the reigning Super Bowl champs, the Patriots, as they begin their title defense tomorrow vs. Tennessee in the other AFC Divisional Playoff game.

Also, Wink takes a look back at Thursday's incredible finish at William and Mary. The Tribe, the best shooting college basketball team in the country, erased a nine point deficit vs. James Madison with 50 seconds left to force overtime.