Taking Action Against Crime: Hampton Police looking for suspect wanted for assault, eluding police

HAMPTON, Va. - The Hampton Police Division needs your help to find a man wanted on several charges, including assault.

They're trying to find Jemial Shamont Askew, 36. He's 5'7" and weighs about 170 pounds and is wanted for two counts of reckless driving, felony assault and eluding police.

According to police, on Nov. 21, 2017, officers conducted a traffic stop near Powhatan Parkway and I-664. As officers were talking to the driver outside the car, they saw the passenger get into the driver's seat and start the car.

When officers tried to grab the man, later identified as Jemial Askew, police say he accelerated and dragged the officer a short distance.

If you know where he is, report your tip to Crime Line. There are three ways you can submit a tip.

Call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887)

App - P3 Tips for Apple or Android

Online - P3 Tips

Your tip could make you eligible for up to a $1,000 cash reward and you will remain anonymous.

Crime Line is run by volunteers and is funded entirely with donations.