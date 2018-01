NORFOLK Va.- Norfolk police are investigating the death of a man inside a Norfolk home Wednesday night.

Around 8:50 p.m., police responded to a home in the 800 block of West 42nd Street for a report of an unresponsive man inside the home.

Medics pronounced the 58-year-old man dead at the scene.

The man’s name identity has not been released.

Detectives have classified this investigation as a homicide and request anyone with information to contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.