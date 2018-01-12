RIVERDALE new episode, Wednesday 1/17 at 8pm on WGNT

“Chapter Twenty-Three: The Blackboard Jungle”— (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET)

NEW YEAR, NEW DRAMA — Tensions mount when the sudden shut down of Southside High forces Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and his fellow serpents to transfer to Riverdale High. Veronica (Camila Mendes) ensures Hiram (Mark Consuelos) and Hermoine (Marisol Nichols) that she’s still on board with their plans for SoDale. Archie (KJ Apa) is conflicted when he is asked to gather some information on Hiram’s suspicious business dealings. Betty (Lili Reinhart) sets out on a quest to find her long-lost brother, Chic (guest star Hart Denton). Madelaine Petsch, Madchen Amick, Luke Perry, Ashleigh Murray, Skeet Ulrich and Casey Cott also star. Tim Hunter directed the episode written by Britta Lundin & Brian E. Paterson (#210). Original airdate 1/17/2018.