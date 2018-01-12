Restaurant Week and the results from our relationship restaurant poll on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va - We are getting ready for restaurant week in Downtown Norfolk (www.downtownnorfolk.org). So we asked our viewers about how dining out impacts their relationships and how their relationships effect their dining experiences. Here is what you had to say:

Is deciding where to eat a stressful decision in your house?

8% - Always

50% - Sometimes

42% - Never

Do you ever argue with friends or family over the check?

4% - Always. It's a thing.

34% - Sometimes.

38% - We take turns.

24% - We always split it.

Is it ok to "go Dutch" on a first date?

20% - Always.

58% - Sometimes.

18% - Take turns.

4% - Always split it.

Do you like to share your entrée with dining companions?

40% Yes, sharing is more fun!

60% No, don’t even look at my plate!

Do you like the communal dining concept where you sit with other guests?

90% Yes, you could make new friends.

10% No, we like our privacy.

