Prince George Co. police arrest child porn suspect after 3-hour standoff

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WTVR)– A Prince George man has been arrested after police say he barricaded himself inside a home when officers executed a search warrant in relation to a child pornography investigation, according to CBS 6.

The incident started Thursday around 6:15 a.m. at the home in the 2200 block of Butler Branch Road.

“Upon officers entering the residence, an individual presented himself holding two firearms. Officers retreated away from the immediate vicinity of the armed subject,” said a Prince George Police spokesperson.

The suspect, 47-year-old Terry Brentlinger, barricaded himself inside the home, according to police.