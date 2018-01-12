Police arrest 72-year-old Suffolk man in connection with two robberies

SUFFOLK, Va. – Police have made an arrest in connection with two robberies that happened in December.

Carver D. Hyman, 72, has been arrested on charges of robbery and prohibition of wearing a mask in certain places related to a December 19 robbery and attempted robbery, prohibition of wearing a mask in certain places, and use of a firearm while in commission of a felony related to the December 29 attempted robbery.

The December 29 robbery happened at the Chartway Federal Credit Union in the 3500 block of Bridge Road.

Dispatchers were made aware of the incident around 10:46 p.m. A preliminary investigation revealed that a man entered the bank and provided a note to the clerk demanding money. After the clerk refused to comply to the suspect’s demands, the suspect took his note back and fled the scene.

No one was injured during this incident.

Police connected the December 29 robbery to robbery that happened on December 19 at the Chartway Federal Credit Union in the 1400 block of North Main Street.