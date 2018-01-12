Police arrest murder suspect in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Va. – The Martinsville Police Department and a State Police Special Agent arrested a man that they believed to be a murder suspect on January 11.

Terrell Martin, 24, was arrested in the 700 block of Bolling Street in connection with a murder that happened December 30 on Brookdale Road in Martinsville.

Martinsville Police contacted the Franklin Police Department around 12:30 p.m. on January 11 and told them that officers with their department and a State Police Special Agent, where in the area to bring in Martin on outstanding warrants for a homicide they were investigating.

FPD helped officers also obtain a search warrant, which allowed them to search the premises of where Martin was staying. Police believed that Martin may have been in possession of a firearm related to the homicide. A weapon was not found with Martin or when they executed the search warrant though, according to officials.

Martin was put in front of a judge after being interviewed by police for three-hours. He is currently being held without bond.

Martin is charged with first degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, reckless handling of a firearm and discharging a firearm in the city, according to officials.