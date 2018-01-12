Norfolk man dead, woman charged following crash in downtown tunnel

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – A Norfolk man has died following a crash that happened on I-64 inside the downtown tunnel.

Virginia State Police were called to the incident Friday around 1 a.m.

Officials say the driver of a 2006 Hyundai SUV ran out of gas and came to a stop in the right traffic lane of the downtown tunnel.

A 2010 Yamaha victory motorcycle, traveling in the right lane, tried to change lanes to avoid the stopped SUV. He lost control and was thrown from the motorcycle. When he was thrown from the motorcycle, he hit the back of the stopped SUV and died on impact.

The driver of the SUV, Melvisha Chentea Foster, was charged with improper stopping on the interstate.

The motorcyclist has been identified as 26-year-old Harold Marcel Olds.