Man charged with second degree murder after wife found dead in Virginia Beach home

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A man has been charged with second degree murder in connection with the death of his wife.

Emergency communications received a call requesting medical assistance in the 1700 block of Five Forks Road. When crews arrived at the scene, they found a man, identified as 73-year-old Richard Wayne Woltz, suffering from a life threatening injury. Medics took him to a local hospital for treatment.

Firefighters requested police assistance when they found a woman dead inside the home.

Police have identified the woman as Woltz’s wife, 75-year-old Marlene Took Woltz.

Richard Woltz is in the custody of the Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office.