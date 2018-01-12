Local Music Spotlight with the HM Johnson Band on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - The HM Johnson Band (www.hmjb.htmlplanet.com), with Henry M. Johnson, Carlton Lillard and Brian Barnes, stop by to perform the Bill Withers tune "Lovely Day." You can catch them live as part of the Front Porch Music Series at the Hampton History Museum on Wednesday, January 17th. To find our details visit hamptonhistorymuseum.org
