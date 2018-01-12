× Friday’s First Warning Forecast: Soggy and 70s today but a colder weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Warm and soggy end to the week… Expect widespread rain today as a cold front and area of low pressure move into the region. We will see mostly cloudy skies today with on and off showers all day. Rain will be heavy at times with isolated storms possible. Many areas will see 1”+ of rainfall. It will be breezy today with south winds at 10 to 20 mph. Highs will climb to near 70 today, about 20 degrees above normal.

Rain will move out Saturday morning with clearing skies for the afternoon. Temperatures will start in the mid 50s Saturday morning then fall into the low 40s by the afternoon. It will still be breezy tomorrow with NW winds at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will fall into the 20s Saturday night.

Highs will only climb into the mid 30s on Sunday with mostly sunny skies. It will still be a bit breezy with north winds at 10 to 15 mph. Expect wind chill values in the teens and 20s.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Rain (80%), Storms Possible, Breezy. Highs near 70. Winds: S 10-20

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Rain (80%), Storms Possible, Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds: SE 10-15

Tomorrow: AM Rain (40%), PM Clearing, Breezy. Temperatures falling into the 40s. Winds: NW 10-20

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

January 12th

1964 Winter Storm – 5.3″ snow – Richmond

For weather updates on Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.