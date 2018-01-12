× First Warning Forecast: Rain Rain & More Rain

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

We are already seeing waves of rain off and on this afternoon. You will see heavy downpours at times with gusty winds and a chance of a thunderstorm mixed in through the day. Temperatures are already breaking into the 70s this afternoon with even a few spots surpassing 70. Temperatures will stay warm overnight only droping into the upper 50s and 60s.

Rain will continue overnight tonight into Saturday morning. We will see the heaviest rain around 1 to 3 am but will clear out by the late morning. By the afternoon most of the cloud cover will head out and sunshine will return. Temperatures will start in the mid 50s Saturday morning then fall into the low 40s by the afternoon. It will still be breezy tomorrow with NW winds at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will fall into the 20s Saturday night.

Highs will only climb into the mid 30s on Sunday with mostly sunny skies. It will still be a bit breezy with north winds at 10 to 15 mph. Expect wind chill values in the teens and 20s.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Rain (80%), Storms Possible, Breezy. Highs near 70. Winds: S 10-20

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Rain (80%), Storms Possible, Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds: SE 10-15

Tomorrow: AM Rain (40%), PM Clearing, Breezy. Temperatures falling into the 40s. Winds: NW 10-20

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

January 12th

1964 Winter Storm – 5.3″ snow – Richmond

