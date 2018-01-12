HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Your kids may know him as China's dad on DIsney Channel's "Ant Farm" while you may remember him from Saturday Night Live. Comedian Finesse Mitchell is in town to perform and stopped by Coast Live for a few laughs.
Comedian and SNL alum Finesse Mitchell on Coast Live
-
Comedian Spanky Brown stops by for a laugh on Coast Live
-
Louis C.K.: ‘These stories are true’
-
Music Spotlight: James Lee Stanley on Coast Live
-
Great white shark tracked off Outer Banks coast
-
From Chesapeake to Showtime – Jay Pharoah talks about his new show on Coast Live
-
-
Win delicious prizes from Kolache Factory on Coast Live!
-
A musical appeal to support the Red Kettle this holiday on Coast Live
-
Local Music Spotlight with Lewis McGehee on Coast Live
-
Holiday Botox Boost From The Hague Center on Coast Live
-
Testing your legal knowledge with some drinking stories on Coast Live
-
-
Local music spotlight with Steve Forss on Coast Live
-
Local Music Spotlight with James Arellano on Coast Live
-
Coast Guard stops runaway boat near Pamlico County, N.C.