ARROW new episode, Thursday at 11pm on WGNT 27

Posted 1:26 pm, January 12, 2018, by

Arrow — Pictured: Stephen Amell as Green Arrow — Photo: Bettina Strauss/The CW — ÃÂ© 2016 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

“Divided” — (approx. 11:00 p.m.-12:00 a.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

OLIVER DISCOVERS A SHOCKING TRUTH ABOUT CAYDEN JAMES — Despite losing half his team, Oliver (Stephen Amell) remains confident that he, Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards) and Diggle (David Ramsey) can stop Cayden James (guest star Michael Emerson) and Black Siren (Katie Cassidy).  However, when he discovers one of Cayden’s secrets, he decides to team up with an unlikely ally.  Meanwhile, Dinah (Juliana Harkavy) spends time with Vince (guest star Johann Urb).  James Bamford directed the episode written by Ben Sokolowski & Emilio Ortega Aldrich (#610).  Original airdate 1/18/2018.