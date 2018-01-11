Virginia Beach crews respond to house fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Firefighters with the Virginia Beach Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 1300 block of Meadow Lake Road Thursday night.

Dispatchers received the call at 10:17 p.m.

The homeowner told News 3's Margaret Kavanagh that the family had just moved into the house and that the deal was closed on Tuesday. The family was still in the process of moving their things into the house.

He said the fire it started in the garage and spread to the rest of the home. Although it is not known exactly what started the fire, there is extensive damage to the home.

Crews are still at the scene investigating.

There is no further information.

