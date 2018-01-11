× Thursday’s First Warning Forecast: More clouds, rain, and a big warm up

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Warm and soggy end to the week… Watch out for areas of fog and drizzle this morning. Temperatures will start in the 30s and 40s this morning, a few spots near freezing inland. We will see more clouds today with some sun mixing in this morning. A few isolated showers will mix in this afternoon but most areas will just see the extra clouds. Highs will warm into the mid 60s this afternoon. Expect mostly cloudy skies tonight with lows in the mid 50s. A few isolated showers are possible tonight.

We will see more widespread rain on Friday as a cold front and area of low pressure move into the region. Expect mostly cloudy skies tomorrow with on and off showers all day. Rain will be heavy at times with isolated storms possible. Many areas could see about 1” of rainfall. Highs will climb into the upper 60s on Friday, about 20 degrees above normal.

Rain will move out Saturday morning with clearing skies for the afternoon. Highs will drop to the mid 50s on Saturday but cold air return for Sunday. Highs will only climb into the mid 30s on Sunday with mostly sunny skies.

Today: AM Fog, Mix of Clouds, Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: E/SE 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Showers (20%). Lows in the mid 50s. Winds: SE 10-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Rain (70%), Storms Possible. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: S 10-15

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

January 11th

2006 F1 Tornado Sussex Co, F1 Tornado James City Co

2014 Weak Tornadoes & Wind Damage along I-64 area from James City to Hampton

