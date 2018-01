Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Burt Ward starred as ROBIN on the classic TV series BATMAN in the 1960s. He is the voice of Robin in the just released BATMAN VS. TWO FACE ANIMATED FEATURE. We talk with Burt about his experiences and how he is still a superhero today to rescued animals and aging dogs.

To find out how you can have Burt Ward’s autograph on a copy of Batman vs. Two-Face and a free bag of Gentle Giant’s dog food - CLICK HERE.