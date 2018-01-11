× Suffolk School Board to hear concerned parents on rezoning, schedule changes

SUFFOLK, Va. – Major changes could be coming to Suffolk City Public Schools.

At Thursday evening’s school board meeting, the board is holding a public input session to get feedback on rezoning and schedule changes.

Superintendent Dr. Deran R. Whitney brought up the idea in December to shift the bus arrival times at some city schools.

Arrivals would either begin at the same time or about an hour earlier or later than they currently do at certain schools.

The board said there are several benefits to the suggested adjustments.

Right now, the district said there is not enough time between high school and certain elementary school bus runs.

The new proposal allows more on-time arrivals, additional classroom time, and improved academic performance for students.

There is also a public hearing on rezoning, which has been a big issue for some parents.

With talks of building new schools, parents are bringing up segregation because the school district has not been in compliance federal desegregation rules.

This meaning many schools are either majority black or white.

Some parents are worried the schools will never reflect the community they live in.

Regarding the schedule change, there is also an online survey you can complete.

If approved, the changes would take affect during the 2018-2019 school year.

Click here for more on the schedule changes.

The board meeting will be held at City Hall, beginning at 6 p.m.