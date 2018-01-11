× Saving you money! Simple steps you can take to lower your energy bill

NORFOLK, Va. – Has your energy bill gone up? With these cold temperatures, people are spending more money on heating their house.

The professionals tell News 3 there are very simple steps you can take to keep the heat inside your home.

First, make sure you have well sealed windows. You can either provide caulking around the outside of them, shut storm windows, or use curtains to keep the heat in. During the day, when the sun is high, make sure those curtains are open to let in the natural light and use the sun to heat your home.

You can also buy inexpensive plastic insulation to put inside your windows as an added barrier between your home and the cold outside

Second, make sure your doors have the appropriate weatherstripping. If there are gaps between your door and the floor, you can use a towel or clothing to cover that space.

If you have the money, and you need to cut down serious costs, you can have your internal systems checked. The professional say usually a quick update to your system can save you hundreds of dollars in energy costs.

Make sure you replace your filters often. And have your insulation replaced every so often to make sure your home is protected from the outside elements. Having proper installation will save you money in the winter and summer months.