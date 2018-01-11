Portsmouth Police investigating shooting that left man injured

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Officers with the Portsmouth Police Department are investigating a shooting in the 3800 block of Peach Orchard Circle Thursday night.
Dispatchers received the call at 7:53 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his lower body.
The man’s injuries are believed to be non-life threatening. He is being taken to a local hospital for treatment after receiving assistance from medics at the scene.
There is no further information.
36.878235 -76.404233