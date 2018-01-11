× Only a few more days to enjoy outdoor ice skating at MacArthur Center

DOWNTOWN NORFOLK, Va. – There are a few days left to enjoy MacArthur On Ice.

This is the thirteenth season of outdoor ice skating in Downtown Norfolk.

It costs $7 to skate and $7 to rent skates.

The rink is open through Monday, January 15th. That day, MacArthur Center will host their ‘Paint the Ice’ event.

Kids of all ages are invited to get creative and paint the ice at the ice skating rink from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Paint will be provided by MacArthur Center.

When the art is completed, the Zamboni will run over the ice to seal in the artwork, creating a beautiful work of art that everyone can skate on.

For more information, go to macarthuronice.com