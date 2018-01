NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk crews are on the site of a water main break in the 700 block of Graydon Avenue Thursday.

Crews arrived at the scene just before noon to respond to a break in a six-inch cast iron water main.

Authorities have shut off water on the north side of Graydon Avenue. Approximately 10 apartment units and 12 houses were affected by the break.

Crew will continue working on the break through the evening. Work is expected to be done by 10 p.m.

