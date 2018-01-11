Man robbed in Norfolk after listing phone on “OfferUp” app; Two suspects at large

NORFOLK, Va. – Police need your help finding two men who they say robbed a man after agreeing to buy a cell phone on the OfferUp app.

It happened Wednesday night in the 400 block of Monticello Avenue, near MacArthur Center mall.

When police arrived, the victim told them that he met two men at the location who agreed to buy his phone. The purchase was arranged using OfferUp, an app used to buy and sell personal items.

The victim said the suspects arrived at the location, took his cell phone and ran. The victim tried to chase the suspects, but stopped after one of the suspects pointed a gun.

Both suspects are described as black men in their 20’s. One man was last seen wearing a dark blue hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and white shoes. The other man was wearing a black and white Oakland Raiders hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and white shoes.

There were no injuries reported.

If you know anything about this incident, contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.