Local residents help police in Kill Devil Hills catch thieves

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. – Residents in Kill Devil Hills on two different occasion helped police bring suspects to custody on Wednesday.

Officials say that in the two incidents, police were tipped-off by local residents about suspicious activity in their area. Both tips led to arrest made by the Kill Devil Hills Police Department.

The first incident happened in the 200 block of N. Memorial Blvd around 1 p.m. A caller contacted police dispatch and said that they noticed a man lurking outside of a home across from them. The man stayed on the phone with dispatch to tell them the movements of the suspect after relaying the location of the crime and the description of the suspect.

Kill Devil Hills Police officers arrived on scene just as the man, identified as Kevin Allan Smyth, 33, was leaving the residence. He was caught red-handed with a bag of stolen items, according to Kill Devil Hills Police.

Around 11:30 p.m. that same day, police say that dispatch again received a call from a citizen saying that three people in the area of Oyster Point Condos were going through unlocked cars.

The citizen’s description and call helped police locate suspects once they arrived to the area.

Skyler Lasco, 20, Allen Shreaves, 25, and Bailey Garrett, 18 were all charged with multiple counts of breaking and entering motor vehicles and possession of stolen property, according to officials.

All the vehicles broken into had been left unlock. One of the items stolen from the car was a loaded Ruger .357 magnum.