Hampton Roads school make-up dates

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Students have been out of school for quite some time due to the harsh winter storm that hit our area last week, and many parents are wondering how the snow days will factor into the school calendar.

Here is a list of make-up dates for each Hampton Roads school district:

The two banked days that were not used from the first semester were applied to last Thursday and Friday’s (January 4 and January 5) closure. Monday, January 29 will be a makeup day for Monday, January 8, and Thursday, March 2 will be a makeup day for Tuesday, January 9.

Wednesday, January 10 cleared NPS’ last bank day. If any additional make-up days are needed, they will be determined at the Superintendent’s discretion.

Click here to see the revised 2017-2018 school calendar.

Virginia Beach

TBA. Plans will be shared with parents and staff through an Alert Now call and email. Information will also be posted on the school division website and social media.

Chesapeake

Friday, January 26 will be a full instructional day for all students instead of an early release day.

Monday, January 29 will be a full instructional day for all students instead of a teacher work day.

Tuesday, January 30 will be a full instructional day for all students instead of a teacher work day/in-service day.

Originally scheduled to be the start of the second semester, Wednesday, January 31 will now be a teacher work day/in-service day. Students will not attend school on this day.

Thursday, February 1 will now be the first day of the second semester and a full instructional day. This uses one banked day for the second semester.

Exams for credit bearing courses will be scheduled for January 26, 29 and 30.

Portsmouth

TBA

Newport News

TBA

High school exams were originally scheduled for January 22-25. High school exams will now be administered January 24-29.

January 25 was originally scheduled to be an early release for elementary and middle schools. January 25 will now become a full student day for elementary and middle schools. High schools will operate on the exam schedule.

January 26 was originally scheduled to be an unencumbered teacher workday. January 26 will now become a full student day for elementary and middle schools. High schools will operate on the exam schedule.

Originally scheduled to be a building level professional development day, January 29 will now become a full student day for elementary and middle schools.

The second semester will begin on January 30 for all students.

Originally scheduled to be an early close day for students and staff, February 16 will now be a full school day for students and staff.

February 19 will now be a full school day for students and staff. It was originally scheduled to be a holiday (Presidents’ Day) for students and staff.

Click here to see the revised 2017-2018 school calendar.

Suffolk

The school board will meet Thursday night to review staff recommendation for make-up dates. Dates will be announced Friday, January 12.

This list will continue to be updated as each school district makes its make-up date schedule available.