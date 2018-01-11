Four charged in Smithfield armed robbery that resulted in 18-year-old man’s death

SMITHFIELD, Va. – The Smithfield Police Department announced Thursday that four people have been charged for their involvement in an armed robbery that resulted in the death of an 18-year-old man in December.

During the investigation of the incident, authorities identified three juvenile suspects and one adult suspect. Charges include: homicide, the use of a firearm in commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a juvenile, attempted robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, malicious wounding and brandishing of a firearm.

18-year-old Dakota Gordon was with his friend, 19-year-old Gavin St. Clair, in the parking lot of a Dollar General on December 29 when someone tried to rob them. Gordon was shot in the stomach and was rushed to Riverside Hospital for emergency surgery for his wounds. St. Clair suffered from minor injuries from being pistol whipped.

Gordon died due to complications from the surgery on December 31.

On Wednesday, one of the juvenile suspects was placed into custody and charged with homicide, three counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a juvenile, attempted robbery, malicious wounding and brandishing of a firearm.

The juvenile is now in custody of the Tidewater Detention Home. The name of the adult suspect will be released upon arrest.

