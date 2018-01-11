First Warning Forecast: Tracking rain and possible storms
What a mild day! We are tracking well-above normal temperatures today. Most of us are in the mid and upper 60s, with a few 70s in Carolina. The warmer weather will be short-lived though. We are tracking a system that will bring us rain tonight and Friday. Temperatures will be on the mild side tonight with lows in the upper 50s.We will see more widespread rain on Friday as a cold front and area of low pressure move into the region. Expect mostly cloudy skies tomorrow with on and off showers all day. Rain will be heavy at times with isolated storms possible. Many areas could see about 1” of rainfall. Highs will climb into the upper 60s on Friday, about 20 degrees above normal.
Rain will move out Saturday morning with clearing skies for the afternoon. Highs will drop to the mid 50s on Saturday but cold air return for Sunday. Highs will only climb into the mid 30s on Sunday with mostly sunny skies.
