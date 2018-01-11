Company re-calls high chairs because of fall hazards

NEWYORK, N.Y. – Tuo Convertible High Chairs are being re-called by the company Skip Roll because of reported issues that the product is having.

The company is re-calling the product because apparently the front legs of the high chair product can detach from the seat.

“This recall involves the charcoal colored Tuo convertible high chair, which can be converted into a toddler chair,” said Skip Roll in a press release.

Skip Roll says that there are about 7,900 chairs in the U.S. and an additional 2,000 in Canada. The company also reported that it has received 13 reports of the legs of the high chairs detaching, resulting in two reports of bruises to children

Skip Roll sold this product at Babies ”R” Us, Buy Buy Baby, Target, Kohls, Dillards and other children specialty stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com and Skiphop.com from December 2016 through September 2017 for about $160.

The style numbers are 304200 and 304200CN with a date code found on the back of the chair as follows: HH102016, HH11/2016, HH3/2017 and HH4/2017. The highchairs have a reversible seat pad, removable tray, 5-point harness, beechwood footrest and legs.