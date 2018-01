AUSTIN, Tex. – On a day the program announced sophomore guard Andrew Jones, only 20 years old, is battling leukemia, the Texas Longhorns deliver an emotional, double-overtime victory vs. 16th ranked TCU.

In the 99-98 win, freshman Matt Coleman, a Norfolk native (Maury High School), dished out a career-high 12 assists and scored 17 points.

Coleman finished the game 6-of-10 from the floor. He also pulled down five rebounds for the Longhorns (11-and-5, 2-and-2 in Big 12).