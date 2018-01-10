What’s hot for your home live from the CES in Las Vegas on Coast Live

LAS VEGAS, NV - Consumer Social Media and Tech Expert Sarah Evans reports live on some of the hottest trends coming out of the Consumer Electronics Show. From voice activated remotes to super-fast broadband that can power all your devices, keeping everyone streaming and sharing, Sarah shares her favorite ways to stay technologically up to date.
