× Wednesday’s First Warning Forecast: Even warmer later this week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

The warm up continues… Watch out for areas of ice this morning with temperatures in the 20s and 30s. We will see a nice mix of sun & clouds today with highs warming into the low 50s. Expect partly cloudy skies tonight with lows in the upper 30s.

Highs will warm into the mid 60s on Thursday. Clouds will build in Thursday morning with a few showers during the afternoon. More rain will build in Thursday night and into Friday. Expect mostly clouds skies with widespread rain on Friday as a cold front and area of low pressure move through the region. Highs will climb into the upper 60s on Friday, the warmest day of the week.

Rain will move out Saturday morning with clearing skies for the afternoon. Highs will drop to the upper 50s on Saturday but cold air return for Sunday. Highs will only climb into the upper 30s on Sunday and Monday.

Today: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the low 50s. Winds: NE/E 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Winds: E/SE 5-10

Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds, PM Showers (40%). Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: SE 5-10

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

January 10th

1962 Winter Storm: 7.1″ snow Richmond, 4.0″ Salisbury, 3.0″ Norfolk

