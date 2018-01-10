Water main break closes traffic on Virginia Beach Boulevard near Town Center in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — All eastbound lanes of Virginia Beach Boulevard between Constitution Drive and Lynn Shore Drive are closed until further notice due to a large water main break Wednesday.

Dispatchers received the call around 12:20 a.m.

Virginia Beach Police are encouraging motorists to seek alternate routes like Bonney Road.

The major repair is expected to be completed by 10 p.m. Wednesday, at which point the eastbound lanes will reopen to traffic.

The cause of the water main break is unknown at this time.

Stay with WTKR News 3 for updates.

ROAD CLOSURE-until further notice. All eastbound lanes near the 4100 block of Virginia Beach Blvd are closed due to large water main break. Please use an alternate route like, Bonney Rd, while traveling today. @CityofVaBeach — Virginia Beach PD (@VBPD) January 10, 2018