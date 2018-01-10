Virginia Beach Eagle Scout elected to national office for scouting honor society

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A Virginia Beach Eagle Scout has been elected to office for the national honor society of the Boy Scouts of America.

Anthony Peluso, 19, was elected as 2018 National Chief of the Order of the Arrow during the national planning meeting in Dallas this December.

Peluso, a member of Troop 303 chartered by St. Matthews School in Virginia Beach, joined Scouting in 2005 and worked through all the ranks of Cub Scouting into the Eagle rank in Boy Scouts.

As a Vigil Honor of Order of the Arrow’s Blue Heron Lodge #349 and is a former Lodge Chief and SR-7A Section Chief. He served as a developer of the new National Leadership Seminar (NLS), a staffer of multiple NLS courses, and as a staff member for the upcoming 2019 World Scouting Jamboree.

“The Order of the Arrow has made the single biggest impact on my life of any organization,” said Peluso. “Now in 2018, I’ve been given the opportunity to help change the lives of Arrowmen throughout the country. I couldn’t be more excited for the year to come, and the incredible people I’ll get to share it with.”

Peluso, a graduate of Bishop Sullivan High School in Virginia Beach, is currently a student at Virginia Tech with plans to attend law school after graduation.