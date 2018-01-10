× Some neighbors still without running water one week later in a mobile home community

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA. – Neighbors in the County View Mobile Court community tell News 3’s Aleah Hordges they haven’t had running water in a week.

News 3 reported on the lack of water in the neighborhood on January 5.

“The city or somebody needs to pick up the pieces and do something,” said a woman who did not want to disclose her name.

She says her faucets have just been dripping since January 3.

The woman says she’s been filling up containers with as much water as possible to cook, shower and even flush the toilet.

“I use a bucket of water. cold. shampoo or whatever. it’s all good, but that’s not cool either,” she added.

The women mentioned she’s been caring for her 75-year-old mother in tough conditions.

Other people in County View Mobile Court have also been without water.

“For the children around here and the elderly–not a good thing,” the woman added.

Neighbors are taking desperate measures to get water by taking snow off the ground and boiling it.

Some people have been staying with friends and family to survive since the blizzard, but not everyone has been able to get out of their driveways.

“We would just take jugs of water that we already have and use it to drink and to wash dishes,” neighbor Cheyenne Rooney said.

Management of County View Mobile Court tell News 3 they’ve found leaking pipes under two mobile homes so far, but not the water pipes under the ground.

They’re turning the pipes off in hopes to turn the water pressure back on as soon as possible.