Shelly Simonds concedes Newport News House of Delegates election to David Yancey

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Shelly Simonds has conceded the 94th District of Virginia’s House of Delegates election to Republican incumbent David Yancey.
Yancey’s name was selected from a bowl to determine the winner of the race on January 4. The random drawing ended a tie between Yancey and Democratic challenger Shelly Simonds and gives the Republicans the majority in the House of Delegates.
Shelly Simonds and David Yancey were tied following a recount in the 94th district race. The board’s chairman, James Alcorn, randomly picked the winner from a bowl.
After last Thursday’s drawing, Simonds didn’t concede and said she was looking at all options. She could have asked for a second recount but decided to concede on Wednesday.