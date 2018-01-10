Shelly Simonds concedes Newport News House of Delegates election to David Yancey

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Shelly Simonds has conceded the 94th District of Virginia’s House of Delegates election to Republican incumbent David Yancey.

I have conceded because I do not see any legal pathways forward and I want representation for the 94th district today. — Shelly Simonds (@shelly_simonds) January 10, 2018

Yancey’s name was selected from a bowl to determine the winner of the race on January 4. The random drawing ended a tie between Yancey and Democratic challenger Shelly Simonds and gives the Republicans the majority in the House of Delegates.

After last Thursday’s drawing, Simonds didn’t concede and said she was looking at all options. She could have asked for a second recount but decided to concede on Wednesday.