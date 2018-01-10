Nauticus to offer $7.57 admission for Hampton Roads residents

NORFOLK, Va. – Nauticus has a special, limited-time admission offer for Hampton Roads residents!

From January 18 through February 28, residents with a 757 area code will only pay $7.57 per adult or child, nearly half the price of regular admission!

Just bring in proof of local residency to receive the deal!

Nauticus will also offer family memberships – for up to two adults and four children – for $75.70 through February 28.

Nauticus and the Battleship Wisconsin are open 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday and closed on Monday.