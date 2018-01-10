Man charged with abducting, robbing Va. Beach real estate agent pleads guilty to all charges

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A man has pleaded guilty to charges related to the robbery of a real estate agent showing him a home.

James Anthony Weil Jr., 44, pleaded guilty to abduction, robbery and two counts of use of a firearm.

On May 18, 2016, dispatch received a call from a woman who said she had just been robbed.

The suspect showed up at the home, located in the 5600 block of Odessa Drive, and robbed the woman at gunpoint.

A neighbor told New 3 back in May 2016 that her son heard a woman screaming for help. She says the screams alerted some trash collection crews to also call 911.

Police say Weil then went to a store in the 2300 block of Virginia Beach Boulevard and used one of the victim’s stolen credit cards.

Chairman of the board for the 2016 Hampton Roads Realtor Association, Becky Claggett, says another agent also got a phone call to meet at the same home on Odessa Drive Wednesday morning. However, when the agent asked the caller a series of questions, he hung up.