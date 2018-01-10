Man arrested in connection to fatal New Year’s Day hit-and-run in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run that happened on New Year’s Day.

Tyeler Hutton, 26, was charged with reckless driving, driving on a suspended/revoked operators license, no seat belt and possession and transport of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The incident happened near the intersection of South Independence Boulevard and Bonney Road.

Police, fire and emergency medical services personnel responded to the scene around 1:40 a.m.

An investigation revealed that there was a crash involving a white Dodge Durango and a gray Ford Focus. The driver of the Durango, Hutton, fled the scene on foot while the driver of the Ford Focus sustained life threatening injuries.

The victim of the hit-and-run, 42-year-old Thomas Gordon Hitt, died from his injuries later in the day.