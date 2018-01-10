Hog truck overturns in Isle of Wight County

ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. – A hog truck overturned Wednesday in the 13100 block of Four Square Road near Courthouse Highway, according to Virginia State Police.

The truck was on its way to Smithfield Foods.

It happened around 4:30 a.m.

The driver was not injured and it is unknown at this time how many hogs were injured or killed.

Troopers are continuing to investigate the incident.

Four Square Road is closed and VDOT has a detour in place from Route 620 (Foursquare Rd.) to Route 637 (Central Hill Rd.) to route 258 (Courthouse Hwy).