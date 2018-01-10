Fun ways to entertain the kids at home on a snow day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We've had five days off school because of the blizzard which means lots of entertaining the kids at home.

If you're running out of ideas, we've got you covered! There are tons of things you can do using stuff you already have at home.

-Write letters and cards to far away friends and relatives

-Bake and decorate cookies or cupcakes and bring to neighbors or friends

-Create an indoor obstacle course, make it harder by blindfolding one of the players and having the other people guide them through the course

-Put on a fashion show or a play, record on your phone so kids can re-watch!

-Play "Touch/Feel": blindfold one person and have them guess what object they're feeling

There are tons of things to do, for more ideas check here!