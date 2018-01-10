× First Warning Forecast: Nearing The 70s

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

We continue this warming trend with some spots nearing the 60s this afternoon. We have a mix of sun and clouds through the day but will stay dry all day/night. Overnight we will drop into the

lower 40s with clouds building in.

Tomorrow we will wake up to patchy to dense fog and an overcast sky. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s to start of the day then warm into the lower 60s for the high. We will continue to have a mostly cloudy sky and rain chances will jump up to 30% by the evening.

Friday we wake up to a 70% chance of rain and a mostly cloudy sky. We will see a steady amount of rain through the day with temperatures reaching the mid to upper 60s.

For the weekend we have temperatures in the 50s on Saturday but then a cold front moves through dropping us into the 30s for Sunday.

Today: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the low 50s. Winds: NE/E 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Winds: E/SE 5-10

Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds, PM Showers (40%). Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: SE 5-10

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

January 10th

1962 Winter Storm: 7.1″ snow Richmond, 4.0″ Salisbury, 3.0″ Norfolk

