First Warning Forecast: Tracking a big warmup to end the work week

Skies will become mostly cloudy overnight, with temperatures falling into the upper 30s and low 40s. We will need to watch out for some areas of dense fog overnight and Thursday morning.

A big warmup on tap for Thursday. Winds will be out of the southeast, which will help temperatures to warm to the low and mid 60s. Skies will be overcast. Rain chances will increase overnight. It will be mild with lows in the 50s.

Better rain chances on Friday. It will also be warmer with highs in the mid and upper 60s. A chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Much colder behind the weather system. A chance for rain in the morning on Saturday with highs in the low and mid 50s.

Much, Much colder on Sunday and Monday. Highs in the 30s under clear to partly cloudy skies.

