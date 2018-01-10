Latest closings and delays

DJ DC from 103 JAMZ talks music news and money on Coast Live

Posted 5:10 pm, January 10, 2018, by

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - DJ DC from 103 JAMZ talks with us about Chris Brown's crazy walls, an offer for Cardi B to take her fight with Offset to TV, the iHeart Music Awards voting and a big cash giveaway.