VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Museum of Contemporary art offering free admission to active and non-active military families on January 20.

The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Families can visit the museum’s studio school for drop-in making activities.

There will also be a gallery scavenger hunt and an interactive ARTlab.

No reservations are required.

Click here to visit MOCA’s website.