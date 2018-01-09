× Tuesday’s First Warning Forecast: The warm up continues

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Much warmer end to the week… Most areas will start above the freezing point this morning in the mid to upper 30s, about 20 to 30 degrees warmer than yesterday morning. Clouds will clear out early this morning and we will see sunshine for the rest of the day. Highs will warm into the upper 40s this afternoon, near normal for this time of year. Expect mainly clear skies tonight with light winds and lows near 30.

We will return to near 50 tomorrow with a nice mix of sun and clouds. Highs will warm into the low 60s on Thursday and the mid to upper 60s on Friday. Clouds will build in Thursday morning with rain moving in during the afternoon. Expect mostly clouds skies with more rain on Friday as a cold front and area of low pressure move through the region.

Rain will move out Saturday morning with clearing skies for the afternoon. Highs will reach the mid to upper 50s on Saturday but colder air return for Sunday. Highs will only climb into the upper 30s on Sunday with mostly sunny skies.

Today: AM Clearing, Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds: W/NE 5-10

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Lows near 30. Winds: NE 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the low 50s. Winds: NE/E 5-10

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

January 9th

2004 Winter Weather: 2-5″ snow Central, Southeast VA, 1-2″ snow Northeast NC

