THE 3RD ANNUAL HOWIE MANDEL STAND-UP GALA, Wednesday 1/10 at 8pm on WGNT 27, followed by ANIMAL CRACKERS

90-MINUTE SPECIAL

(8:00-9:30 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

AN ALL-STAR COMEDY EVENT – Hosted by Howie Mandel, this special was recorded at the biggest comedy event in the world, the Just For Laughs Festival in Montreal. The event features stand-up performances from some of the hottest comedians today including Cedric the Entertainer, Cristela Alonzo, Ron Funches, and includes performances from Orny Adams, Gad Elmaleh, John Heffron, Martin Urbano, and Gina Yashere. Original airdate 1/10/2018.

30-MINUTE SPECIAL

(9:30-10:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

A BRAND-NEW COMEDY SPECIAL HOSTED BY FOOTBALL LEGEND DAN MARINO – This special, hosted by Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino, shows professional mascots taking their jobs a little too seriously, and surprising unsuspecting passersby in the real world with hilarious pranks. From Brian Graden Media and Smoke & Mirrors Productions, with executive producers Brian Graden, Gaurav Misra, Lois Curren, Darryl Trell, Howard Kitrosser and Michael Kennedy. Original airdate 1/10/2018.